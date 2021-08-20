Christian Pulisic to Miss Arsenal Match After Contracting COVID-19

The good news for USA and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is that he is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. The bad news is that he’s suffered what is known as a “breakthrough infection” as he’s tested positive for COVID-19, which means he’ll miss Sunday’s London derby against Arsenal.

Yes, sadly, Pulisic is set for yet another spell on the sidelines. Hopefully, it won’t be too long, as his having been vaccinated means his body will be able to fight off the monstrous virus pretty easily.

Pulisic posted on his Instagram story: “Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Thankfully I’m fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far.”

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said today that the 22-year-old American has not trained with his team since Wednesday when he tested positive test.

That means he must now isolate for at least 10 days under government guidelines, and that makes him a doubt for the following weekend’s crunch clash against Liverpool.

“Christian is unfortunately pretty easy to explain,” Tuchel responded to the media when asked why Pulisic will be out.

“He had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols. He’s not in training and not available for the game [against Arsenal].”

It’s a big blow for Pulisic, who started and scored in the season opening rout over Crystal Palace, and the United States Men’s National Team, who have a World Cup qualifier in 13 days.

