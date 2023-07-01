Christian Pulisic Agrees Personal Terms to Join AC Milan

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reached an agreement in principle to join AC Milan.

The face of American football has agreed to personal terms with the Rossoneri, but even with this widely reported progress, this transfer deal still has a ways to go until reaches completion.

The best case scenario would see Captain America signed, sealed and announced on the Fourth of July/Independence day next Tuesday.

Think about the symbolism there- Pulisic in finally independent from the British club that just does not give him real playing time.

Christian Pulisic has an agreement in principle on a long-term deal to leave Chelsea and move to AC Milan. The clubs have yet to agree on a transfer fee, a source in Italy with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qss47uBzGc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 30, 2023

The American would then be liberated from London.

But the two sides need to agree on a transfer fee first. According to Fabrizio Romano: “Chelsea insist on €25m asking price as Milan want to pay less than this. Talks will continue.”

Chelsea may have to cave here, just as they have on other players they have sent off so far this window.

The great Chelsea summer sell off continues, as Stamford Bridge is moving on the players who only have one year left on their deals, and won’t be renewing.

That leaves Milan with some leverage in driving the price down. While any new destination is a great, fresh start for Pulisic, at AC Milan, he may not line up on the left flank there.

He’ll have to compete with Portugese superstar Rafael Leao for playing time on the left wing.

On the right wing, though, he would be a huge upgrade over Messias or Saelemaekers, so maybe that’s where he slots in better?

Making this narrative even more compelling, AC Milan are also looking at signing Pulisic ‘s United States Men’s National Teammate Yunus Musah from Valencia.

How cool would that be? The two USMNT midfielders together in Milano. Stars and Stripes Forever!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

