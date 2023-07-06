How Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Might Fit in at AC Milan

It is not an officially done deal yet, but it’s getting there. Christian Pulisic will leave Chelsea FC and join AC Milan, as soon as the two clubs reach a consensus on a transfer fee. Once that is accomplished, all that’s left is the medical and paperwork. Personal terms were agreed last week.

In the tweet below, you’ll see the latest on the haggling over the final fee.

? ?? Christian Pulisic has been clear with Chelsea: he wants Milan. Both clubs are now advancing to final stages of negotiations after an official bid of €22m was received yesterday. (via @FabrizioRomano) #CFC #ACMilan pic.twitter.com/ekOtJhznRm — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) July 6, 2023

But that’s enough about the bartering and negotiating, let’s now take a look at how Pulisic would actually slot in the starting XI. This comes from the official Italian Football TV account, as cited by a USMNT supporter group.

You’ll notice that Capt. America does not lineup in his natural position, on the left flank.

That’s because the left-winger position belongs to Portugese superstar Rafael Leao, meaning Pulisic lines up centrally in the attacking midfield.

Pulisic centrally as the creator in this lineup, tears in my eyes man ?? (Via @IFTVofficial) pic.twitter.com/6QYT3ucWCL — American Hooligans ???? (@AmericanHoolis) July 6, 2023

A lot of interesting commonalities in this line-up: you’ll see three of Pulisic’ former Chelsea teammates already there: Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The last name we mentioned there just moved over this summer.

This starting XI configuration also includes the potential signing of fellow United States Men’s National Team star Yunus Musah; as a back-up to RLC.

In other words, AC Milan provides a good, easy transition for Pulisic, despite it being a new league, country and language.

He will see so many familiar faces there that he should be able to adjust very quickly.

