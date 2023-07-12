Christian Pulisic Begins Life After Chelsea with AC Milan

The next chapter began today for Christian Pulisic at AC Milan. Captain America was greeted by reporters at the airport, soon after he landed in Milan. Welcome to Italy, Pennsylvanian Messi. Check out all the videos an photos from his first day at his new club.

While yes, his time at Chelsea was ultimately a flop, and there is no way around that, you saw his quality at the World Cup.

? “I’m very happy to be here. I’m excited to start with this historic club.” Christian Pulisic has arrived in Milan ahead of his €22m move to AC Milan from Chelsea ?? pic.twitter.com/TwIrHBkN4p — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 12, 2023

Pulisic can still bring it, and during the COVID lockdown era he was arguably among the best players in the Premier League. During June-July 2020, you saw the form that inspired so many Eden Hazard in his prime comparisons. Perhaps he can regain that form with Milan? His teammate, with both clubs, Ruben Loftus-Cheek seems to think so.

Here’s the video of Pulisic , who came over on a $24 million deal, arriving at the team’s facility to undergo his medical:

Christian Pulisic has arrived at La Madonnina clinic to undergo medicals. [?: @AntoVitiello]pic.twitter.com/XqbDJHMhzL — USMNT Otaku ?? (@USMNTOtaku) July 12, 2023

We also know what shirt number he’ll wear in Milano- #11, as the team shop already his kit out on display and available for purchase. Pulisic previously wore #22 and #10 with Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic arrives in Milan for his medical & the official stores in Italy already have his jersey up for sale! The young American decided to go with #11! The American dream abroad lives on ! ????????????????????????#USA #Pulisic #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/lnsySpRlc2 — Pub Football (@pubfootyus) July 12, 2023

He wears #10 with the USA national team.

