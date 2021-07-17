Chelsea News and Notes: Pulisic, Abraham, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea staged a behind-closed-doors friendly at their Cobham training facility on Saturday, absolutely pummeling Championship side Peterborough 6-1. Christian Pulisic was among the goal scorers today, and before we get to that, as well as the other major contributors in the victory, it’s time for an update on an off-the-pitch situation surrounding the American.
Back on Fourth of July weekend, Pulisic posted a video on his Instagram that landed him in ocean water literally, and in hot water figuratively.
This bizarre video, of which the purpose isn’t really clear, showed him sitting on the edge of a boat, playing keepy ups over a large fish which was caught and being held at the surface of the water. Pulisic then loses his balance and falls into the sea, landing on the fish, which was a Goliath Grouper, a species that is classified as vulnerable.
The fish conveys its discontent and desire to swim away, but we don’t see what happens to the grouper after Pulisic gets back in the boat. The face of the USMNT then encountered a public backlash over the incident, taking a lot of heat from animal rights and ocean conservationist groups. He has yet to speak publicly about this incident, in any way shape or form, but he has since deleted the video from his social media.
Not sure that really matters, as there is no takesies backsies on the internet- it’s long been saved and posted in numerous other places online.
Chelsea outfield players for the first half vs Peterborough…
Jake Clarke-Salter, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr; Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso; Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham
(Set-up in the 3-4-2-1) pic.twitter.com/lZlvkc3yZf
— Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) July 17, 2021
Sky Sports report that they have reached out to Pulisic’s publicist for comment on this matter, but they have yet to receive a reponse. Pulisic won a penalty today in the friendly, and then coverted the PK to get himself on the score sheet. For the most part, it was all reserves and youth players in action versus The Posh, in what was Thomas Tuchel’s first friendly in charge at Chelsea.
In addition to Pulisic, the other members of the first team today included Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Danny Drinkwater, Marcos Alonso and Ross Barkley.
Yes, Drinkwater and Barkley are still on the team.
?
Chelsea 6 – 1 Peterborough at Cobham, in Tuchel's first Pre Season game. ? (@CarefreeYouth)
Abraham ??
Pulisic ??
Ziyech ??????
Broja ?? ( first goal for Chelsea )
We will bring you more news on as we find out more. ??? pic.twitter.com/VHB7G4IHdu
— The Blue Wave (@TheBlueWave_NAF) July 17, 2021
Hudson-Odoi and Abraham (who also scored today) have been heavily linked with a move away from the club. But the man of the match was the former member of Ajax, winger Hakim Ziyech, who bagged a hat trick. Maybe this will be the start of the Moroccan moving towards a larger role with the squad?
