Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Claims 2021 USA POY Award

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, 23, claimed the US Soccer male player of the year award on Sunday, winning the award for the third time (2017, 2019). He became just the fourth USMNT member, ever, to claim the plaudit on a trio of occasions. Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and Kasey Keller are the others, but Pulisic is the youngest three-time winner.
He started and played all 90 minutes in Chelsea’s goalless draw at the Molineux today. The Blues 0-0 result with Wolves was one of just a few fixtures to not get canceled by covid this weekend. They’ll next face Brentford in a London derby EFL Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
Pulisic became the first American to every play in, and win, the Champions League final. In 2021, Pulisic had six goals and four assists in 40 appearances for the southwest London giants and European champions.
Shifting from club back to country, 2021 saw Pulisic score three game winning goals for the Stars and Stripes, two of which came against Mexico. The Pennsylvanian Messi is quickly becoming one of the biggest and best heroes of the Dos a Cero rivalry. A week after winning the UCL, he converted a penalty kick in the CONCACAF Nations League final in Denver, to claim his first ever trophy with the USA.
And then just last month, he scored on his very first touch when he came off the bench in a huge World Cup qualifying win over the US’ most bitter arch-rivals.
What a year it truly was for Pulisic, for both club and country. And it’s looking like this is just the start of many more things to come for the budding superstar.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind