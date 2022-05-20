Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC

When Chelsea FC hosts Watford on Championship Sunday, it’ll be a match-up of two sides that have nothing left to play for. With Chelsea they are locked in to third place, unless Tottenham Hotspur win by 18 goals+ (spoiler alert: they won’t). Watford has long been relegated, so let’s preview this piece of dead rubber. Expect Blues boss Thomas Tuchel to rotate his squad here.

With Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic having been given a starting assignment last time out, they’ll be swapped for Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, most likely.

Chelsea vs Watford FYIs

Kickoff: Championship Sunday 2022, May 22, 3pm

Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea DWDLD   Watford LDLLL

Premier League Position:  Chelsea 3rd, 71pts  Watford 19th, 23 pts

Google Result Probability:  Chelsea 83%  Watford 5%   Draw 12%

Other than that, we’re seeing starts for Kepa, RLC and Saul Niguez. Yes, Saul! Here’s the rest of the projected Chelsea lineup.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Watford

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Fearless Prediction: goalless draw

Feel the excitement Chelsea fans!

