Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC

When Chelsea FC hosts Watford on Championship Sunday, it’ll be a match-up of two sides that have nothing left to play for. With Chelsea they are locked in to third place, unless Tottenham Hotspur win by 18 goals+ (spoiler alert: they won’t). Watford has long been relegated, so let’s preview this piece of dead rubber. Expect Blues boss Thomas Tuchel to rotate his squad here.
With Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic having been given a starting assignment last time out, they’ll be swapped for Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, most likely.
Chelsea vs Watford FYIs
Kickoff: Championship Sunday 2022, May 22, 3pm
Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea DWDLD Watford LDLLL
Premier League Position: Chelsea 3rd, 71pts Watford 19th, 23 pts
Google Result Probability: Chelsea 83% Watford 5% Draw 12%
After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Podcasts Spotify
Other than that, we’re seeing starts for Kepa, RLC and Saul Niguez. Yes, Saul! Here’s the rest of the projected Chelsea lineup.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Watford
Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz
Fearless Prediction: goalless draw
Feel the excitement Chelsea fans!
