Just 1.7 miles separate Craven Cottage and Stamford Bridge, the home grounds of Fulham FC and Chelsea, respectively. Google Maps says you can walk the distance in 35 minutes, drive it in seven or eight, depending on the specific route you take. In other words, the margins are small here. The same goes for the Premier League standings.

The top five, not the traditional four, teams in the table will qualify for next year’s Champions League, and the competition is fierce.

Fulham Road Derby FYIs

Chelsea at Fulham FC

Kickoff Time: 4pm, Easter Sunday, April 20 Location: Craven Cottage, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 39% Draw 27% Fulham FC 34%

Premier League Standings: Chelsea 6th 54 pts Fulham FC 9th 48 pts

Chelsea currently sit only one point behind Manchester City for that critical fifth and final slot. Can they make it up in the final month here?

Well, taking all three points at Fulham is a must. Here is the potential lineup that we believe provides the best opportunity for doing so.

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Fulham FC

Filip Jørgensen; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories