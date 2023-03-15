Welcome to the Formerly Managed by Frank Lampard Cup! Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer has managed three clubs in his career, and this weekend brings a matchup, Everton at Chelsea) of the last two.

Let’s take a look at how current gaffer Graham Potter (has he turned things around now?) could shape his side for this one.

Everton at Chelsea FYIs

Kick: Sat March 18, 5:30 pm Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Team News: go here

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 66% Draw 21% Everton 13%

PL Standing : Everton 15th, 25 pts Chelsea 10th, 37 pts

PL Form Everton WDLLW Chelsea WWLLD

That all said, this is the lineup we’re going with, in a 3-4-3 formation. With the squad getting much closer to full fitness, there are a lot of different ways that Potter can go with his lineup. You can sub a lot of midfielders and defenders, and vice versa, and put some of them out wide. After all, what has been more Chelsea lately than a wing back!

We think Christian Pulisic has to start somewhere, sometime, so we have him out of position, on the midfield flank. Because again what has been more Chelsea lately than playing Pulisic in a position that isn’t his natural one- on the left side in attack!

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

Kepa; Cucurella, Fofana, Koulibaly: Chilwell; Kovacic, Enzo, Pulisic; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

