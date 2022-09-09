In the words of Ron Burgundy: “well that escalated quickly!” Thomas Tuchel got off to a slow start this season, punctuated by a midweek disaster in the Champions League, called out the attitude and mindset of his own team in post match media opportunities and then got sacked the next day. Now here we are, one day after Tuchel’s termination, and it has now been officially confirmed that Graham Potter will be his replacement.

Things are moving so fast that the 47-year-old now former Brighton coach is expected installed in time for the next match, a southwest London neighborhood derby at Fulham

Chelsea vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT, Sat Sept. 1, 12:30pm Craven Cottage

Odds: Fulham win 22% Draw 24% Chelsea win 54%

Premier League Position: Chelsea 6th, 10 pts Fulham 10th, 8 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WLWLD, Fulham LWLWD

“We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club,” Chelsea owner Todd Boehly said in a statement on the club website.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club. He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.

“We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.”

Team news for both sides

Just one team fitness concern here for the visitors, and it’s the oft-injured N’Golo Kante (hamstring). For Fulham, Antonee Robinson (ankle) is out while Harry Wilson (knee) and Manor Solomon (knee) are doubts.

