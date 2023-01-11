Graham Potter Provides Updates on Pulisic, Sterling Injuries

Chelsea manager Graham Potter held a Wednesday press conference ahead of the Blues’ Fulham Road derby at Fulham FC tomorrow night. It was a very news-worthy session, as it made official the loan deal for Joao Felix, and provided some fitness updates on the status of injured forwards Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic.

Bad news for Pulisic, as he’s out until about mid-March. The 24-year-old American, who suffered a knee injury against Manchester City last week, will miss several keys games, including what would have been his Borussia Dortmund homecoming.

Chelsea at Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thur Jan 12, 8pm Craven Cottage

Result Probability: Fulham FC win 29% Draw 27% Chelsea win 44%

Chelsea Team News: go here

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Said Potter: “Christian is gonna be out for a couple of months we think, hopefully less.” Pulisic had been on his way to regular first team football, finally, starting the past three games on the heels of a strong World Cup. This also kills any chances he had of getting that transfer away which he was said to be seeking.

As for the English winger, Potter said:

“Raheem Sterling, less than than this but we are still evaluating the extent.”

While there is no definitive time table on Sterling’s return, it sounds like it will be a few weeks yet, before we see him again. Bummer for him as he really hasn’t lived up to expectations at Chelsea, since moving over from Manchester City in the summer. He’s just not banging in the goals, but then again, who at Chelsea actually is. So it’s not really his fault.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories