Chelsea FC Finally Announce Mauricio Pochettino Appointment

We’ve known for well over a month that Mauricio Pochettino was set to be the next manager at Chelsea, but it was only just hours ago that we saw the official announcement.

Pochettino, who last managed Paris Saint-Germain, will take over, in an official capacity, on July 1 (Same date the summer transfer window opens).

Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023

It was originally reported that he would take over in June. A statement from Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, reads:

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages.

“His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

Official Pochettino announcement video right here ? Welcome Pochettino ???

pic.twitter.com/jTxzdyROOY — Pochettiniac (@Pochettiniac) May 29, 2023

The official party line from Owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss states:

“The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record.

“We are all looking forward to having him on board.”

Mauricio Pochettino ‘s PSG gig came on the heels of a very successful tenure at Tottenham Hotspur. He was the head coach at Southampton prior to his stint in north London.

Early on, Julian Nagelsmann was considered the strong front-runner, as the German was recently let go by Bayern Munich, and thus back on the open market. According to the report though, Nagelsmann withdrew his name from consideration.

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique has also been linked with the job.

The Todd Boehly era of Chelsea FC has been a disaster thus far, and it has resulted in the sacking of not just one, but two full-time managers.

When you add in the two interim managers, this specific Blues roster of players has had four different bosses this season. That’s what happens when you have your worst season, literally, in 29 years.

While it is understandable why they waited until after the season was over to make this development official…on the other hand, this past season had been metaphorically over for several weeks already. They didn’t have anything to play for since March.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

