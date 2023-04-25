Chelsea Team News vs Brentford: Pochettino, Koulibaly, Broja

Chelsea FC are back in action on Wednesday night, but it’s not the London derby against Brentford that everyone was talking about today. The managerial situation is what’s on everyone’s mind, as Monday brought reports that Mauricio Pochettino is in frame to assume the position.

We covered this all in detail, in an earlier post. Poch would not take over immediately, but instead in the offseason.

?? Mauricio Pochettino, now closer than ever to get Chelsea manager job after new crucial round of positive talks tonight. #CFC Negotiations entering final stages — still waiting for formal contract to be sent, checked and signed. ?? Pochettino would join in June, NOT now. pic.twitter.com/fhQBJ4WrT1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2023

Chelsea vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 7:30pm, Stamford Bridge

PL Position: Chelsea 39 pts, 11th Brentford FC 44 pts, 10th

PL Form: Chelsea LLDLD Brentford FC DLLLD

Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 57% Brentford FC win 24% Draw 19%

Chelsea Team News

The Argentine has a massive rebuilding project on his hands, once he signs on officially.

But at the squad is pretty fit right now, as Chelsea have no new injury concerns, and just two absentees to contend with for this match.

Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring) could return at the beginning of May while Armando Broja (knee) is done for the season.

