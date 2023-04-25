The Sports Bank

Chelsea Team News vs Brentford: Pochettino, Koulibaly, Broja

Chelsea FC are back in action on Wednesday night, but it’s not the London derby against Brentford that everyone was talking about today. The managerial situation is what’s on everyone’s mind, as Monday brought reports that Mauricio Pochettino is in frame to assume the position.

We covered this all in detail, in an earlier post. Poch would not take over immediately, but instead in the offseason.

Chelsea vs Brentford FC   FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 7:30pm, Stamford Bridge

PL Position: Chelsea  39 pts,  11th  Brentford FC  44 pts, 10th

PL Form:  Chelsea LLDLD   Brentford FC  DLLLD

Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 57%  Brentford FC win 24%  Draw 19%

Chelsea Team News

The Argentine has a massive rebuilding project on his hands, once he signs on officially.

But at the squad is pretty fit right now, as Chelsea have no new injury concerns, and just two absentees to contend with for this match.

Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring) could return at the beginning of May while Armando Broja (knee) is done for the season.

