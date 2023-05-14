Mauricio Pochettino Set to Take Over Chelsea in June

It won’t be long until Mauricio Pochettino is officially the new boss at Chelsea FC. According to multiple reports, an agreement has now been reached between the Argentine and Stamford Bridge.

The formal announcement should be coming in the next few days. Interim manager Frank Lampard will remain in charge for the final three matches, with Pochettino set to take the reins in June.

The former Southampton FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-German manager has not signed the contract as of yet, but at this point, it’s thought to be a mere formality.

According to the Daily Mail, Poch is just waiting on the green light from his attorney before signing the deal, which will run three years in length.

So what will this mean for the club?

For the 51-year-old coach?

Well, as this news has been brewing for quite some time already, we’ve already had time to analyze the ramifications of this. You can read that here and here.

Given the type of season that Chelsea has had, the Pochettino appointment finally gives them something to look forward to. This season has been in a meaningless state for quite some time, so there hasn’t been anything to do except look ahead.

The Pochettino appointment provides just that, as he’s reportedly looking to sign a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and striker this summer.

Plus the Blues will need a huge summer clear out, as their squad size is way over-bloated right now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

