Chelsea Team News at Arsenal: Pochettino, Havertz, James, Mount

Until Mauricio Pochettino arrives in June, there is no bedrock for Chelsea FC. In 2022-23, this club is like that Simpsons bit, when Kirk Van Houten says to Homer Simpson “I see you’ve hit rock bottom,” and he responds, “no way, I can sink much lower.” You thought the team was declining under Thomas Tuchel? Yes, it was. You thought Graham Potter was a disaster hire? Indeed he was all of that and more.

You think it was a stupid idea to being Frank Lampard back, this time to be an interim boss? He has confirmed all of your doubts by losing all five that he’s been in charge so far.

Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Tue May 2, 8pm local, Emirates Stamford

Team News Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 20% Arsenal 56% Draw 24%

Form Guide: Chelsea LLLDL Arsenal LDDDW

PL Position: Chelsea 39 pts, 11th Arsenal 75 pts, 1st

Yes, it is looking like the appointment of Pochettino, who will take over once this season mercifully ends, should be officially announced in the next few days. Good luck to Pochettino, as he’ll have a major project on his hands. The Blues are off until Tuesday night, when they’ll take on first place (at least for now) Arsenal. Five players missed out of the last London derby, a loss to Brentford, but there is hope that three of them will return to action in mid-week.

Lampard told the media the night before getting stung by the Bees: “Reece James unavailable. Probably for the season. Mason Mount probably the same. Potential for the last game but probably not. Kai (Havertz) won’t be available tomorrow.”

It is quite possible that Mount has played his last game for Chelsea. There is hope that trio Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella will return next week.

Lampard added the following on Havertz: “Kai still struggling a little bit with his knee, won’t be available for tomorrow but the good news is he should be training at the end of the week.”

And while he said that the Cucurella injury is “short term,” he also added the following:

“Cucurella is injured. He injured himself in training two days ago. He will be out for a few weeks with a quad injury.” Is it me, or does this sound like mixed signals/contradictory statements?

As for Koulibaly, he is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories