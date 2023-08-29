If Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is to join Manchester United before deadline day, as many media outlets are claiming could happen, it isn’t official yet. He remains a member of the Blues squad, and will even be available to play tomorrow night in the second round EFL Cup clash against Wimbledon.

This is according to manager Mauricio Pochettino himself, who implied that the Spanish fullback might see in action in the cup competition in Wednesday night.

EFL Cup 2nd Round FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Wimbledon

Kickoff: Wed Aug 30 7:45pm, Stamford Bridge

“I cannot talk about supposition, I cannot talk about rumors,” the Argentine said in response to a reporter query on the topic.

“At the moment, nothing changed, for tomorrow he [Cucurella] will be available to play. At the moment, the club have not informed anything about this situation. All the players in the squad are players in our plan. Then, like always, it is about situations, players and club, club and players and then there is a decision.”

According to multiple outlets, United and Chelsea are in advanced talks about a loan deal, and an agreement could reportedly be reached very soon. Cucurella is a fringe player at Chelsea, very much surplus to requirements. Meanwhile United will be without their first and second string left backs until at least November, due to injury.

So while this seems like a deal that came out of left field at first, it actually makes some sense for both parties. Pochettino was also asked by a reporter if Chelsea will make any more moves before the transfer window shuts on Friday. He maintains that he is happy with his squad, currently the way it is, but he won’t rule out any further additions.

“If we add someone that maybe can improve different positions of course, it is welcome,” Poch said.

“If not, I am happy to be how we are now.

To be honest, we are so focused on trying to recover players and to be focusing on the game we are going to play tomorrow in the Carabao Cup against Wimbledon. I know very well that the club is working really hard to try to finish our business. There are still a few days.

“Something might happen. Maybe, yes. At the moment, the club are trying to deliver what we want. There is still nothing to communicate at the moment.”

He also admitted that the transfer window is too long!

“It is long enough,” he said “Already, we are crazy. With a few days more, we become crazier also. It is too long, the transfer window. OK, for a club Chelsea now in the process we are, all the circumstances, three months is helpful.

“For a different club that are working in a different way, or at a different level or a process, it is crazy. But it is helping us do what we want to do. I am not going to complain. Maybe in the next few years, I will complain more but for now I think to have time is always good.”

