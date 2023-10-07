Mauricio Pochettino Says Chelsea is ‘building something’

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino claims that the Chelsea FC rebuilding project is moving along now. Well, it should be, when you consider how they broke the all-time European summer transfer window spending record this year. And that came on the heels of breaking the January transfer window spending record, earlier in 2023, as well.

The return on investment needs to kick in sometime, right?!

I was telling you in some games, we are building something,” Pochettino said after his side whooped on newly promoted Burnley 4-1 today.

“We are a young group, we have some experienced players, it’s a matter of time. We were performing very well. I think the team was good, the performance was fantastic and we go to the international break with a different feeling.”

Four goals today and two more goals Monday night at Fulham. That’s six for the two games so far in October. We bring that up because Chelsea scored only one goal for the entire month of September. And they entered that west London derby with Fulham sitting 14th in the table and riding a three game goalless streak.

So six goals in two games is basically an offensive explosion. With that in mind, it is progress, at least incrementally. Entering the final day of action ahead of another boring international break, they now sit 11th in the table; which is one spot higher than they finished last season.

#Progress #SquadGoals

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

