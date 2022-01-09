Chelsea FC Draw Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup 4th Round

January 9, 2022
The draw for the FA Cup 4th round, or round of 32 teams, was just completed and it saw the Premier League powerhouses drawn against each other. Chelsea FC drew Plymouth Argyle, a League One (third tier of English football) side.

The current holders, Leicester City, will take on Nottingham Forest, who just upset Arsenal earlier today. Three of the draws, in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition, feature two teams from the top flight- Everton v. Brentford, Tottenham v. Brighton and Wolves v. Norwich.

Here are the rest of the draws, with competition to re-commence early next month.

Full FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Crystal Palace v. Hartlepool United

AFC Bournemouth v. Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town v. Barnsley

Peterborough United v. Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United v. Luton Town

Southampton FC v. Coventry City

Chelsea v. Plymouth Argyle

Everton v. Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers v. West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa v. Middlesbrough

Tottenham v. Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool FC v. Cardiff City

Stoke City v. Wigan

Nottingham Forest v. Leicester City

Manchester City v. Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Norwich City

