Chelsea FC Draw Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup 4th Round

The draw for the FA Cup 4th round, or round of 32 teams, was just completed and it saw the Premier League powerhouses drawn against each other. Chelsea FC drew Plymouth Argyle, a League One (third tier of English football) side.
The current holders, Leicester City, will take on Nottingham Forest, who just upset Arsenal earlier today. Three of the draws, in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition, feature two teams from the top flight- Everton v. Brentford, Tottenham v. Brighton and Wolves v. Norwich.
Here are the rest of the draws, with competition to re-commence early next month.
Full FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
Crystal Palace v. Hartlepool United
AFC Bournemouth v. Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town v. Barnsley
Peterborough United v. Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United v. Luton Town
Southampton FC v. Coventry City
Chelsea v. Plymouth Argyle
Everton v. Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers v. West Ham United
Manchester United or Aston Villa v. Middlesbrough
Tottenham v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool FC v. Cardiff City
Stoke City v. Wigan
Nottingham Forest v. Leicester City
Manchester City v. Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Norwich City
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
