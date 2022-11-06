Due to the World Cup being played at an unnatural time of the year, in a place where the sport really can’t safely be played, we’re dealing with an insane amount of fixture congestion. It’s truly unparalleled, as the FA presses on and shoves the EFL Cup in our casings like a sausage.

Football is like anything else in life, you can have too much of a good thing. The headliner fixture of the EFL Cup Third Round is Chelsea FC at Manchester City, a match-up of two billionaires boys club heavyweights.

Chelsea FC at Manchester City FYIs

Competiton: EFL Cup, 3rd Round

Kickoff: Wed Nov 9, 8pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News for Both Sides

There are only two real, legitimate team news items to cover for this one, and both pertain to English internationals. Man City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters this weekend that midfielder Kalvin Phillips fully returned to training on Friday, and that he will be on the bench for this one.

“Kalvin feels much, much better,” Guardiola said.

“On Friday Kalvin trained a second day full session, full contact. He feels good. In the next game against Chelsea he will be on the bench. If he is going to play or not I don’t know.”

Phillips, acquired this summer in a big money deal, has only featured three times for City, as shoulder surgery sidelined him for two months.

While he still stands an outside chance of being named to the England World Cup squad later this week, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell will miss out.

His hamstring injury is as bad as had been feared, if not worse.

Via a tweet posted on his official account, Chilwell stated: “Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine.

“Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP.”

It probably won’t be until after the new year that we see Chilwell feature for Chelsea FC again. Go here for more on that.

