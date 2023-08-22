Djordje Petrovic Set for Chelsea FC Medical Ahead of €16m Move

You knew that Chelsea FC were not done dealing this summer transfer window. Nine shopping days left before the transfer window closes, and the buying binge continues with Djordje Petrovic from the New England Revolution. He’s set to undergo his Chelsea medical tomorrow, ahead of a €16m transfer from Major League Soccer to the southwest London club.

It was only just a little over a year ago that Chelsea bought a goalie from MLS- Gaga Slonina from the Chicago Fire.

EXCL: Djordje Petrovi? to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with New England Revolution on €16m deal ???? #CFC Medical tests booked on Wednesday for the Serbian goalkeeper who’s gonna compete with Robert Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/5h6lOyPRP7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Luton Town at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Fri August 25, 8pm, Stamford Bridge , London, UK

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: 78% Luton Town 8% Draw 14%

PL Form, Position: Chelsea DL, 1pt, 15th Luton Town L, 0pts, 17th

It makes sense why Chelsea is acquiring the Revs shot-stopper- they need to beef up the position. Last year’s No.1, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is out on loan for the season to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois. Kepa has made it clear that he would like to stay in the Spanish capital full time however.

Last year’s No. 2, Edouard Mendy, was sold off to a club in Saudi Arabia. Petrovic, who has featured 43 times for the Revolution (hope you’re enjoying these photos of their home, Gillette Stadium here, although these pics reference the more famous tenants, the New England Patriots), is expected to compete with Robert Sanchez for the starting spot.

He’s also been capped twice for the Serbian national team.

Meanwhile second string goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is currently out injured, thrusting youngster Lucas Bergstrom up into the team.

Chelsea need to figure out the goalkeeping position in entirety- not just the future, but the present as well. This despite the club spending money like water. They’ve splashed the cash to the tune of about £323m this summer, on eight new players.

They’ve now broken the record for the highest summer spending by any club, ever, with the previous record being Real Madrid in 2019, who threw down to the tune of £292m. They have spent more than 1 billion Euro since Todd Boehly took over as owner last May.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories