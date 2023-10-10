Chelsea are currently on international break, with the next match being an Oct. 21 London derby with Arsenal. The next Premier League clash will be epic, and with that we have lots of news items to discuss today, in two parts, with the second, covering Axel Disasi and Armando Broja available at this link. Burt here, in part two, we start off with Cole Palmer.

The former Manchester City midfielder has turned out to be the signing of the summer, at least thus far, for Chelsea.

Cole Palmer surprised me when I arrived because it was the day before the transfer window closed, the way he reads the situations and the games… wow,” said Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“He can be the player who can link with his teammates, he has great personality and great talent.”

Palmer was not exactly wanted at Man City, at least for the big matches. He always showed quality, but he was just kind of relegated to cup competition.

He never had many chances in the league or in UEFA Champions League.

He showed up big in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup however, and that made him a more attractive target on the transfer market. Cole Palmer moving to Chelsea seems to be best for all involved.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku, still contractually obligated to Chelsea until 2026.

Currently on loan this season with AS Roma, he’s actually on a purple patch right now. This would obviously be the best time to sell!

Go here for the amount on which Chelsea are willing to take for Lukaku.

Apparently, they are willing to take a 60 million GBP haircut in order to offload him. That’s who desperate Stamford Bridge is to get rid of him right now.

You may ask- how has Big Rom found form again finally? He says it is all due to his working under manager Jose Mourinho, a coach with which he gels greatly.

“As I have said in the past, the coach and I have a special relationship,” Lukaku said.

“He knows my family, he knows my children: he is someone I trust, as he has in me. He is also tough, as other coaches have been in the past, but it’s the only way I can grow as a player.”

Finally, Chelsea legend Eden Hazard officially announced his retirement earlier today. Here is a link to more on that.

Hazard also caused a stir when he showed up at Stamford Bridge for the season opener, and his appearance there, as just a casual spectator speaks volumes.

Chelsea, the place where he enjoyed all his best successes, is truly his club. You can read his statement here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories