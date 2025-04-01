Cole Palmer may be having some struggles this season, but he remains the Blues star man, until further notice. Palmer missed out on the 1-0 loss to Arsenal that immediately preceded the international break, due to injury, but he has since returned to training.

He is expected to be available for the next London derby, Thursday night, when Chelsea welcomes in Tottenham Hotspur.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Thurs. April 4, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Full Injury List in Detail: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Win Probability: Draw 21% Tottenham Hotspur 21% Chelsea FC 58%

Palmer missed England duty during this past FIFA window as well. Also returning to Chelsea training this past week were Nicolas Jackson and Noni Maduke.

They have since recovered from their hamstring injuries and find themselves available as well. Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman remain sidelined as longer-term absentees.

For Tottenham, Dejan Kulusevski, Kevin Danso, and Richarlison are all sidelined with injuries, and nearing a return. However, those returns will not come in midweek here.

Meanwhile Radu Dragusin is or course out for the season. And then finally, Lucas Bergvall missed out on international duty, with Sweden, due to illness.

However, Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson made it clear that Bergvall was just battling a cold, and it was not that severe to begin with, so he should be fine for Thursday night.

