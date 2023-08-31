You knew that the most active and expensive summer transfer window of all-time was going to have a couple plot twists before left before deadline day. A £45m ($57m) deal for Manchester City winger/attacking midfielder Cole Palmer though, is not something that anybody saw coming.

He had been filling in very nicely for the injured Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad Stadium, but alas, it didn’t seem like there was really a place for him this season

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 2 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 10th, 4 pts, DLW Nottingham Forest 14th, 3 pts, LWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Draw 18% Nottingham Forest 12%

Now he moves over to Stamford Bridge, where perhaps he’ll be more a first team regular. And as the 21-year-old English international comes in, outcast defender Marc Cucurella moves out, apparently

Multiple reports indicate that Manchester United are closing in on a season-long loan deal with Chelsea, one that would cost them a fee of about £5 million.

It is to be believed that there will not be an option to buy, added on at the end of the agreement.

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

For Chelsea’s opponents, Nottingham Forest, transfer market matters tops the team news headlines as well. Brennan Johnson has been pursued by Chelsea, earlier this window, but now it looks like down to between Tottenham Hotspur, among others, and losing the young Welsh forward would be a big blow for Forest

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is without the services of 10 players right now.

Since there are so many absentees for the Blues, we’ll just break them down by injury type/body part.

Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah are all out with thigh/hamstring injuries. Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja are all in various stages of recovery from some kind of serious knee injury.

Romeo Lavia is a doubt here, as he works his way back up to match fitness.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Marcus Bettinelli are missing due to unspecified issues.

Shifting over to the Tricky Trees, Felipe and Wayne Hennessey will miss out due to knee problems. Omar Richards is likely to miss out due to a groin issue while Joe Worral is serving suspension.

Scott McKenna and Orel Mangala are doubts due to unspecified knocks.

