Victor Osimhen Reportedly Wanted by Chelsea this January

Victor Osimhen needs to leave Napoli, as soon as possible. Where he goes and why is up for discussion, but any time a player is literally referred to as a coconut by his own team’s official social media accounts, he needs to go.

Of course, I can’t think of any other time that any club has called one of their own players a coconut, as generally social media managers aren’t paid to insult their own players, especially so in a racist manner such as that was.

? Chelsea have added Napoli forward Victor Osimhen to their list of possible January targets. #CFC [@ESPNUK] pic.twitter.com/Ed3uow7nVa — Williams ©? (@CFCNewsReport) October 11, 2023

The relationship with Osimhen and Napoli is now broken beyond repair, and who knows, it could still end up with some legal action being taken.

But that’s off the pitch stuff, when it comes to on the pitch material (well, uhh, we are talking transfer rumors, so I guess this is “off the pitch” as well), Chelsea are interested (according to ESPN UK) in making a move for the 24-year-old Nigerian, who is one of the best center forwards potentially available in the next transfer window.

He can really light up the scoreboard, having scoring 26 times in 32 league contests last year, helping Napoli bag their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories