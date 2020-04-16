Optimal Chelsea FC Starting XI with Transfer Targets Added

It’s going to be a long while, June at the earliest (and that’s the most optimistic timeline), until we have a match to make a starting XI prediction for again. In the meantime, we have plenty of transfer talk. We even made an all-transfer rumors Chelsea FC starting XI (which can be viewed at this link) The thing about transfer rumors is that they can get extremely tedious quite quickly, so these are rather dull times for sports fanatics and sports reporters.
Of course, if you’re bored right now that’s a luxury- it’s where you want to be during a pandemic. That’s because a lot of people right now have such serious concerns, of matters way beyond sports that there’s no time for the much lesser evil of boredom.
Be very thankful if you’re bored right now, because being so allows you the availability of taking a trip to fantasy land. Let’s pretend, in this fantasy reality, Chelsea signed everyone they wanted, and no one of great importance leaves.
That’s a lot of ifs, I know, but let’s say all these hypotheticals come to fruition, and the whole team is healthy.
We give you the optimal Chelsea Starting XI
Pulisic Haaland Sancho
Mount Jorginho Kante
Alonso Tomori Rüdiger Azpilicueta
Neuer
In this fantasyland lineup, the attack is so loaded that there is no starting place for: Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian (although he is likely leaving this summer) and Pedro.
Of course, there is no way that Borussia Dortmund part ways with both Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho this summer, and it’s even more unlikely that both forwards would go to the same team, but again, this is a creative exercise of imagination.
That said, you already know that Kepa Arrizabalaga is out of favor, and thus the Blues are looking for a replacement in between the sticks. AC Milan’s Gigi Donnarumma has been heavily linked, likewise for Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, where the contract extension process is not progressing along at all.
We went with the optimal option.
