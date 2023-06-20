Opinion: Chelsea Would Send Out A Significant Statement Of Intent With Deal For Caicedo

It’s fair to say that it’s been a forgetful season for Chelsea, with the Blues’ eye-opening spending during that campaign not proving to be successful for one reason or another. Graham Potter’s appointment failed to live up to the expectations first set when the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana were just some of the players to sign for Chelsea during the 2022/23 season, but they couldn’t hit the ground running, as the London-based side went on to finish 12th in the Premier League table, which made for dismal reading for the club’s supporters, who expected much better of them heading into that season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is now in charge of Chelsea, and he’ll know all about the size of the task in front of him heading into the 2023/24 league campaign, which is set to get underway in August. We’ve already seen players linked with moves to Chelsea, with one of those being Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

This isn’t the first time that Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Ecuadorian international, who has caught the eye with many a strong performance for the Seagulls during the 2022/23 season, as Brighton finished sixth in the table, which saw them qualify for this year’s Europa League. Caicedo has been attracting interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal have been keen on striking a deal to land his signature, but Brighton’s valuation is currently thwarting any potential agreement between both parties.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign Caicedo, with the £80m fee that Brighton are after being mentioned in any potential deal. Arsenal look as though they’re edging closer to signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and so it seems as though Chelsea shouldn’t be challenged too much in their pursuit for Caicedo.

Experts at BonusCodeBets have revealed that Chelsea are priced at ½ on BetVictor to sign Caicedo before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion. Below, they’ve provided the odds on BetVictor for other clubs that are reportedly interested in signing the Brighton midfielder.

Chelsea @ ½

Arsenal @ 2/1

Manchester United @ 8/1

Liverpool @ 16/1

Manchester City @ 20/1

Odds displayed are correct as of 1:30 pm, Friday 16th May 2023. Odds displayed are subject to change.

The Blues have made plenty of mistakes in the last few transfer windows, and it’s hugely important that they get this summer right, as otherwise, they run the risk of going even further back than they already have. Signing a player of Caicedo’s quality would be a real statement of intent to some of their Premier League rivals, as he’s a player that has showcased his quality and versatility on many occasions in the last couple of seasons, and so there wouldn’t be any element of this signing being a potential risk.

Depth in Chelsea’s midfield options are certainly needed as well, with Mason Mount looking as though he’s set to leave the club this summer, with Manchester United rumoured to be the frontrunners to sign the England international this summer. Caicedo has age on his side as well, and at the age of 21, you’d certainly feel as though he’s still got his best years ahead of him. Chelsea need a complete rebuild this season, and signing Caicedo would put them on the right track in seeing positive results on the pitch.

