Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud Opens Up on His Club Future

Four days ago, Olivier Giroud, centre forward supreme, hit the century club with the France national team. Giroud, who turned 34-years-old last month, made his 100th appearance for his national side, and he rose up to meet the moment by bagging a brace against the Ukraine.
Giroud’s goal total, 42, moved him past Michel Platini for second place on France’s all-time leading scorer list. It’s now only Thierry Henry, with 51, above him. Olivier Giroud is still going strong, in his mid-30s, but he is entering the twilight of his career. At Chelsea, he’s out of contract in June.
The Frenchman, who moved across London from Arsenal in 2018, has scored 13 goals in 59 appearances with the Blues. He’s come close to leaving Stamford Bridge in the past couple transfer windows, and it’s clear that his time with the southwest London club will soon be up.
In an interview with ESPN FC, Giroud discussed his future plans. It appears he will be crossing the pond soon to play in Major League Soccer.
“I have always said that one day, I would like to play in MLS. It has always been my desire,” Giroud told ESPN.
“It could have happened a few months ago, but it was far too early.”
“I will think about it. Coming back to France is not my priority. I don’t close the door on anything, but if I have to move, I would be more keen to stay abroad for a new adventure. I almost joined Inter Milan [in January]. I know Italian teams like experienced players. We will see what opportunities I have in the future.”
If he indeed makes the transatlantic passage, he’ll join the ranks of former Chelsea stars that have similarly done so including Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole, Gonzalo Higuain and his current manager Frank Lampard.
In terms of what MLS club he’ll join, it would have to be a club that make their new Designated Player.
That is of course a concern for the near term future. In the present, Olivier Giroud is part of a crowded attack that includes plenty of talent at central forward, such as Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham.
The manager Frank Lampard knows he can count on me. He gave me a chance in the second part of last season and I took it. I paid him back for his confidence. Of course, I want to play as much as possible. And he knows I will never give up and will always fight for the team.
