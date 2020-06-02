Olivier Giroud Explains Decision to Stay at Chelsea FC

Olivier Giroud is the second striker at Chelsea FC for the time being, behind Tammy Abraham, but Stamford Bridge is aggressively pursuing an upgrade at the position this summer. Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner have been linked as leading transfer targets of the southwest London club.
It’s safe to say that if led to their own designs, Chelsea wouldn’t be looking to give Giroud much of a leading role going forward. They tried to move him in January, but that initiative fell through when they couldn’t find a replacement for the Frenchman.
Giroud was supposed to leave at the end of this season, with Inter Milan the favorites to sign him, but the former Arsenal man made an about face and decided to stay. The coronavirus pandemic changed everything, just like it has for all of us, and the club decided to exercise his option for the 2020-21 season.
Giroud spoke to the club’s official website, and lifted the lid about why he made a u-turn on his future.
“I simply seized my opportunity and I repaid the faith that the manager had shown in me,” he said to ChelseaFC.com
“That’s why the club ultimately offered me the chance to continue my time at Chelsea and I accepted immediately because I like it here. I want to keep winning trophies and I want to continue to show the manager that he can count on me.”
“Plus, with the whole coronavirus lockdown situation, I didn’t really feel comfortable with the idea of moving abroad and uprooting my family.
“I think a lot about our quality of life and we have a great setup here. I think a lot about my family now.”
Giroud, who has lived in London for close to a decade, said that he had wanted to move in order to find regular first team football elsewhere, and thus solidify his place in the reigning world champion France squad.
“I was supposed to leave in the January transfer window because I wasn’t playing much and I needed more game time to make the France squad for Euro 2020,” he added.
