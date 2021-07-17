Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud Completes Move to AC Milan

When Chelsea picked up the option on striker Olivier Giroud in April it was certainly some clever transfer business to say the least. While he was extended, the intention was never to keep the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge next season, or longer, but to make sure the club received compensation for latter shipping off the centre forward.
His new destination is official, AC Milan, and both clubs confirmed the deal a couple hours ago. According to reports, the deal is worth €2m, with €1m up front, and another €1m in add-ons.
Giroud gets to leave Chelsea on a real high- winning the UEFA Champions League. He also won a FA Cup and Europa League titles during his time in southwest London. Giroud was involved in 222 goals during his time in the Premier League, 90 goals and 32 assists, which saw him feature 255 times.
Prior to joining Chelsea in 2018 on a deal worth £18 million (€20.7 million), Giroud was with crosstown rival Arsenal, where he won three FA Cups and helped end Arsenal’s nine year trophy drought. When he left the Emirates he was among the top 20 in all-time goals scored
The 34-year-old newest memory of the Rossoneri was Chelsea’a top goalscorer in 2019.
It is expected that another Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, will also leave the club this season, as he’s been linked with a move to both West Ham and Aston Villa.
He’s also been rumored to be a potential chip in a hypothetical swap deal for Erling Haaland, although acquiring the Borussia Dortmund superstar hit man doesn’t seem that likely this summer.
