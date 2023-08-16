As we reported yesterday, Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia was set to undergo his Chelsea medical, ahead of a £58m transfer move. The final touches are being put on that deal right now, with the 19-year-old Belgian having signed the paperwork, and passing the medical examination.

It won’t be long until the official announcement from the club arrives.

Earlier this week, the Moises Caicedo signing brought the total transfer spend under Todd Boehly above £1b.

Yes, the monarch of the Clearlake Capital empire was able to spend that much money in just two summer transfer windows and one January window.

The Lavia addition will add £58m more to that total.

And Chelsea are still not done this window. (We’ll get to that in a bit). Talk about a midfield makeover! In span of less than a year, the trio in west London went from Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, to Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Maybe Boehly is in fact spending Chelsea back into relevance?

And the next acquisition?

Michael Olise, Crystal Palace right-winger/attacking midfielder and Chelsea academy product.

The Blues have triggered his £35m release clause, but it’s causing controversy, tension and discord. See below:

Crystal Palace believe some rules were broken, but have yet to make an official complaint. The concerns mostly relate to potentially “tapping up” the English born French international.

The 21-year-old is currently out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

