Chelsea club legend John Obi Mikel desperately wants Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to make the move to Stamford Bridge. He wants his fellow Nigerian to make the move so badly that he’s actually willing to broker the deal himself. He said so today, on the latest edition his very cleverly named “The Obi One Podcast” (embedded below).

Obi Mikel had Osimhen on as his guest today, and he literally said: “You’re 100% coming to Chelsea” while at the same time strongly advising him to turn down a big money offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi club Al Hilal have made Osimhen a £120.3million offer, to which Obi Mikel said:

“I just thought, ‘I just hope he stays at Napoli.’ Or maybe next season, I know you’re going to come to Chelsea. I’m telling you, I’m going to be the agent to broker that deal! You are 100 per cent going to Chelsea next season.

“I’m going to make sure that deal happens because we are crying out for someone like you. Since the big man left the club, you know Didier Drogba, my teammate, we haven’t had anybody with that figure, that stature, that personality.

“Someone who can score goals in big games and somebody we can depend on scoring goals, and I just feel like you are that person, you will fit right in at what we need to achieve at the club.

“We’re crying out for someone who will get us goals and I think that’s what you will give us so…. Saudi can wait. Give us two or three years at Chelsea or four years and then maybe Saudi can happen.

Osimhen who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool (among many other clubs), simply laughed in response. However, it looks almost certain that his time at Napoli will be up at the end of this season, especially given how his own club hit out at him on their official social media accounts.

The Napoli social media department somehow thought it was a good idea to call Osimhen “a coconut,” an act that many decried as racist.

Osimhen has to move on, and Chelsea makes good sense as Drogba is someone that he both idolizes and has often been compared to. Not to mention the fact that Osimhen also owned a Chelsea kit as a kid.

However, before you get ahead of yourself and declare this a done deal, the player also owned a shirt of one of Chelsea’s rivals.

I had two jersey’s from my brother when I was a kid – Chelsea and Manchester United,” Osimhen later revealed.

“When I was playing grassroots [I was compared to Didier Drogba]. We used to use my brothers phone [to watch Drogba]. I would then go on the pitch and try to [emulate] at his game [and learn]. I still watch Drogba’s comps now.”

Not to mention the fact that the Saudi Pro League will no doubt return, again and again, with bigger money offers.

?? Osimhen on Al Hilal bid: “It was crazy… the more I said no, the more they increased their financial proposal again and again!”. “It was literally like: WOW”. “It was going to change my life and they never gave up!”. “But I said: no guys. I’m staying”,

told @obionepodcast. pic.twitter.com/HDiHZ4ziB0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2023

Expect a major bidding war for the services of Osimhen next summer.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories