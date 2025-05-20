Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Nottingham Forest

The only thing left to still be decided on Championship Sunday is UEFA Champions League positioning for next season. And with that in mind, the match of the day is obvious- Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest. It’s the fourth place (although that could change, pending the Manchester City result, later today) Blues versus the seventh place Tricky Trees.

While Forest do have to leapfrog a couple teams to reach the top five, and thus make the UCL for next term, they’re still only that one single point behind.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest

Kickoff: Sunday, May 25, 2025, 4pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Odds: Chelsea win 45%, Draw 26%, Nottingham Forest win 39%

Premier League position: Chelsea 4th, 66 pts, Nottingham Forest 7th 65 pts

To be here right now, considering where they were a few years ago, it’s a massive accomplishment. Nuno Espirito Santo and his men should be very proud of what they have already accomplished this season, but of course, they want to finish the job.

And while Chelsea have a lot on the line in this one, the Blues obviously also have a big match coming up next week, in the Conference League Final.

So Enzo Maresca has to balance both.

Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

