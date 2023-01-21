Chelsea Unveil Noni Madueke, their Sixth January Signing

With fixture congestion unlike any we have ever seen currently going on, it’s nearly impossible to truly keep up with both the on-the-pitch competitions and the off-the-pitch transfer market.

At least, if you’re a Chelsea FC supporter, club chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali have been spending like drunken sailors this January transfer window.

They threw down another approximately €35 million ($38m) for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.

This comes just two days after splashing the cash, to the tune of 70 million Euro, plus 30 million Euro more, potentially, in add-ons for another winger, Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

At this point, if you’re a current Chelsea wing player, it’s time to look for a new club come summer time.

Ahead of their goalless draw with Liverpool earlier today, Boehly and Eghbali released the following statement on Madueke:

“We’re delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He’s an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV, playing in a strong European league, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career.

“We are sure he will form an important part of our team.”

The 20-year-old member of the England U21 squad becomes the club’s sixth signing of the window. He joins Mudryk, David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoit Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama) and Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid- Loan).

Why so additions this month? Well, they are having a rough season and need to try and fix their mess. Also, the Blues currently have 10 first team players that are out injured, so they also need bodies, plain and simple right now.

“I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world in Chelsea,” reads a statement from Noni Madueke.

“To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started. I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

