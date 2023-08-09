Chelsea Team News vs Liverpool: Nkunku, Madueke, Badiashile

The bad news about Christopher Nkunku yesterday was certainly a buzzkill, but Chelsea FC must still soldier (pun intended) on. The newly acquired Frenchman forward took a tumble on the awful Soldier Field turf in Chicago one week ago today, and the result was a damaged meniscus.

The injury was suffered in the final friendly of the preseason, a score draw with Borussia Dortmund staged at the badly aging and horribly outdated stadium. Now the Frenchman is set ti be sidelined until approximately December or January.

Season Opener FYIs

Liverpool FC at Chelsea

Kickoff: Sunday, Aug 13, 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 40% Draw 27% Chelsea 33%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Until this injury calamity occurred, you had to be feeling alright as a Chelsea fan. The newly revamped side went undefeated in the preseason (FWIW), and even capture the Premier League Summer Series “title.” But now the games count for real, and manager Maurico Pochettino was asked, during the post game media session in Chicago: “Is your team ready to face Liverpool?

“Should be ready,” he responded.

“It is not an option. There is only one option, to be ready and we are going to be ready. I think today we play a brilliant game, I think it was an exciting game against a very good team like Dortmund.

“I think we deserved to win but it’s not about the result, it’s about the feelings and performance and I think when we scored with Mason at the end it was a relief. I think to go back to the feeling, to lose the game was unfair. I think in the end it’s to build something and the feeling after five games on the tour are good.

“Now we need to keep working and evolving our way to play and yes, be ready to start the competition.”

Okay, let’s get this party started in here.

Rest of the Chelsea Team News

Nkunku joins Wesley Fofana (ACL) and Armando Broja (also an ACL) as long term injury absentees. It’s hard to say for sure when they’ll return, especially so with the latter, who hasn’t featured for the club in 10 months. He got injured in a friendly during the midseason World Cup break. Regarding the former, he will be out of commission until well into 2024.

Elsewhere the news is much better with Benoit Badiashile, who is reportedly aiming to return for the third game of the season (Aug. 25 vs Luton Town). He’s recovering from the serious hamstring injury he suffered towards the end of last season.

Finally, Noni Madueke (also a hamstring injury) is thought to be match fit enough to be in contention for this one.

