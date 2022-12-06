Chelsea Trying to Sign Nkunku, Gvardiol From RB Leipzig

Chelsea are off until December 27, when they’ll take on AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture. As we said in the midst of November, as the World Cup break commenced, their holiday comes at just the right time. It’s a perfect break period to regroup and reset, because their season is in a bad place right now.

While Chelsea were extremely busy this past summer, with a big roster overhaul, it obviously didn’t work out too well.

Thus, there is a lot more roster overhauling to do still. Especially so given the managerial switch from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter. Stamford Bridge needs players to fit his style of play, not his predecessor’s.

And in this spirit of roster overhaul, Chelsea are trying to sign two teammates at RB Leipzig- Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku. The Croatian sensation Gvardiol, known as Little Pep due to his last name, has been tearing it up at this World Cup for the side that finished runner’s up in the last World Cup.

Gvardiol spoke of being linked to both Real Madrid, and we have more on what he said, over at this link. Gvardiol also discussed the Chelsea narratives with David Ornstein of The Athletic:

“Chelsea is a big club, maybe one day I will be there…My agent is taking care of my future, I’m happy in Leipzig now. It’s nice to see the links, especially because there is Kovacic. So… you never know!”

You’ll notice he mentioned Chelsea midfielder his national teammate Mateo Kovacic there.

Sounds like he’s been actively recruiting his national teammate, who can play both center and left back, while they are together at the tournament. Manchester City are said to also be interested.

Shifting gears to Nkunku, he’s been linked with Chelsea for some time, and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he’ll be joining up in west London this summer, on a long-term deal.

It is indeed “Here We Go” time, sort of, kind of, according to Romano, who reports the medical being completed in September for an agreement on a €60 million deal. However, the contracts are still to be finalized, and signed.

More on that at this link.

