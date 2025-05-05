Chelsea got a nice win at home over Liverpool yesterday, a much needed W as they continue their quest to stay in the top five and lock down a Champions League spot for next season. But up next is a shift back towards continental competition. Chelsea will approach their Conference League semifinal clash (leg 2 of 2) against Djurgarden with a pretty clean bill of health. Although we did get an update on striker Christopher Nkunku yesterday, via Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

“Christo will be out for I think one week or two weeks, we are not sure,” Maresca said of the undisclosed issue with Nkunku. “We will see. He will be out for the next ten to 15 days.”

UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2/2

Chelsea FC vs Djurgarden

Aggregate Chelsea leads 4-1

Kickoff: Thurs. May 8, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea FC Preview Material- Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Blues Team News

That almost takes you to the end of the season. Nkunku may not feature too many times, between here and the end of the terms. Elsewhere another striker, Marc Guiu (thigh injury) is getting closer towards being back fit, but he won’t be ready for this match.

And then the final bit of Blues team news pertains to goalkeeper Robert Sanchez returned to action on the weekend, making the first team, so he’s full go now.

