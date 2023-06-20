Chelsea FC Confirm Christopher Nkunku Acquisition, Six-Year Deal

Tuesday saw Chelsea FC officially announce their second summer signing- RB Leipzig and France attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 25. This transfer deal has been a long time coming, with his medical reportedly done way back in September.

Nkunku signs a six-year-deal that takes effect July 1. The transfer fee is widely reported as being about €60 million.

It’s confirmed. ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,” Nkunku said to the club’s official website.

“A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch. Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world.

“I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.”

Added Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s two co-sporting directors:

“Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad. He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new teammates ahead of the new season.”

Nkunku was named Bundesliga Player of the Season and German PFA Player of the Season for the campaign that just concluded.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories