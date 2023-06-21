Nicolas Jackson Set for Chelsea Medical Ahead of £30m Move

Chelsea FC have really hit the ground running this summer transfer window, as they are already nearing completion on their third acquisition in Nicolas Jackson.

The 21-year-old Villarreal striker is “due in London this week to complete a medical and sign a five-year contract at Chelsea,” according to the Evening Standard.

The Senegal international joins Christopher Nkunku (although that deal was done last fall) and youngster Kendry Paez (who will come over when he turns 18 in two years) as Chelsea summer signings.

According to Football.London, Chelsea beat the likes of “Everton, AC Milan and an unnamed German club to his signature.”

And Stamford Bridge is getting a great deal, at least according to Villarreal CEO Roig Negueroles.

“Jackson is a player with great potential, and he may be worth £70m in the future,” Negueroles said to Spanish outlet AS.

“Now this is the contract that he has and the clause that he has, and I don’t think that amounts like that should be underestimated.”

That amount is more than double what Chelsea will pay for him, so if ultimately is true, all I can say is wow.

Nicolas Jackson won LaLiga player of the month for May, when he scored 10 goals in the final 12 matches of the season for the Yellow Submarine.

On the flip side of Chelsea’s transfer business is of course the selling. Clearing out the surplus is just as important as the buying, and Chelsea are sending four of their expensive misfits to Saudi Arabia.

We covered that here and here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories