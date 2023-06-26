Chelsea have their third signing of the summer completed, in Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international has completed his Chelsea medical, and signed an eight year deal with the club.

Yes, you read that correct, eight years. The 22-year-old slots in as a replacement for Kai Havertz, who joined Arsenal last week.

BREAKING ?: Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical ahead of his move from Villarreal to Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/pdPuECZ3mX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 25, 2023

Jackson went on a purple patch at the end of last season, once he recovered from injury. Over his last eight matches, he scored nine goals and registered two assists.

He now joins Christopher Nkunku (although this deal was done in the winter, for the move to be made here in the summer) and youngster Kendry Paez as Chelsea summer signings.

Nicolas Jackson won LaLiga player of the month for May, when he scored 10 goals in the final 12 matches of the season for the Yellow Submarine.

In other Chelsea transfer news of the day, Edouard Mendy is finalizing and Kalidou Koulibaly has finalized moves to Saudi Arabian clubs.

Al-Hilal confirm Kalidou Koulibaly has joined from Chelsea. Fee is just over €20m.??? ? via @Alhilal_EN pic.twitter.com/U35Fp1qiVL — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 25, 2023

After Kalidou Koulibaly deal signed and completed with medical tests included, Edouard Mendy will be next to travel to Saudi for medicals on Monday. ??? Deal agreed with Al Ahli for Mendy; Ziyech will also join Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/IScZEWmyvX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2023

