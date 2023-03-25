Chelsea midfield maestro N’Golo Kante has finally returned to the pitch! The injury prone Frenchman saw his first action in seven months last night, with the U21s.

Kante played 60 minutes against Charlton Athletic in a behind-closed-doors match at the Blues’ Cobham training ground. Now here comes the best part:

N’Golo Kanté, finally back on the pitch in a friendly for Chelsea after being injured for 7 months ?? #CFC Here are his teammates Mason Mount and Thiago Silva both in the stands to support Kanté after difficult months. pic.twitter.com/B7SuToQfl8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2023

Kante’s teammates Mason Mount and Thiago Silva showed up as spectators to cheer him on from the stands. Mount even went so far as to wear a No. 7 Kante shirt. He even rocked it backwards, and over his overcoat, so that everyone could see midfield mate’s name and numeral on display.

That is great team spirit right there.

Kante, who has been out since injuring his hamstring against Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling late summer/early fall London derby, should now be back in contention to make the squad. He could feature a week from today against Aston Villa when the league competition resumes.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

