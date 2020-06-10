N’Golo Kante Returns to Training with Chelsea Teammates

If you’re a Chelsea FC supporter, perhaps you noticed the pinned tweet on the club’s official Twitter account today. If not, you can see it below, and it conveys midfield maestro N’Golo Kante returning to group training today at Cobham.
This is his first session of group training since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Due to COVID-19 fears, he was granted compassionate leave from the club.
Great to see @nglkante back with the main group today! ?
— Chelsea FC (at ?) (@ChelseaFC) June 9, 2020
“Kante joined in as the team indulged in a series of different skill activities using various props,” Chelsea said in a statement.
“The midfielder looked sharp as he took part in a series of rondos before finding the net with a smartly placed shot in the practice game.”
Now he faces a battle against time in order to be match fit for the restarted season opener at Aston Villa on June 21. The 29-year-old Frenchman has been no stranger to Cobham during this time period, as he’s maintained an individual workout program. N’Golo Kante has endured an injury-riddled season, scoring three times in 22 appearances. He has tested negative for the coronavirus.
