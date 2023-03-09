Chelsea Team News at Leicester City: N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount

Is this the turning point for Graham Potter at Chelsea FC? The very embattled Blues boss rallied his troops and they responded by turning the Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League tie around, overcoming a deficit from the first leg to win the second leg and move on to the quarterfinals.

Potter gave off “reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated” vibes, and perhaps the midweek result will become a building block for him.

Chelsea vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 11, 3pm, King Power Stadium

PL Position: Chelsea 10th, 34 pts Leicester City 15th, 24 pts

Form Guide: Chelsea WLLDD Leicester City LLLWW

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 48% Leicester City 26% Draw 26%

Blues Team News

Potter’s side is becoming closer and closer to fully fit. Thus we only have two player fitness situations to discuss in detail here. Masterful midfielder N’Golo Kante resumed full training this week, but still wasn’t ready to make the match day squad.

“It is too soon for N’Golo [Kante] but he’s looking good,” Potter said before the BVB clash.

“It’s a complex one with him because he has had a long time out. It’ll be a case of how we get him back up to speed to play Premier League or Champions League football. He won’t be able to go back in for 90 minutes any time soon but the fact he is with us is exciting.”

Elsewhere, Mason Mount missed the match due to a suspension but he was also an injury concern for this clash. He also missed out on the win over Leeds last weekend.

“Mason [Mount] has had a problem with a lower abdomen area and tomorrow [Saturday vs Leeds] is too soon for him,” Potter last Friday.

