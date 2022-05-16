N’Golo Kante Sought By Man United as Part of Midfield Rebuild

As the Premier League season winds down, the transfer rumor mill has heated right up. With Championship Sunday less than a week away now, it’s time to cast an eye at the player movement market.
There is no shortage of rumors in the transfer market. Follow this series throughout the summer as I look at the likelihood of some of the transfer rumors doing the rounds and whether I think they will work out.
N’Golo Kante
It’s been a strange season at Chelsea. They started off flying and were touted as early favorites for the Premier League title. Things have slowly unraveled for the Blues this season, and now it seems all they will have to show for the 2021/22 season is a couple of runners-up medals.
It has been an equally strange season for defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante. Snapped up from Leicester just weeks after their incredible title-winning season, Kante had become a regular fixture in the Chelsea midfield.
The Frenchman cemented his place as one of the best in the world by being integral in winning many trophies over his Chelsea career. This season, however, because of a combination of injury and form, Kante has been restricted to just 19 starts in the EPL.
With his contract expiring in just over twelve months’ time, a player the likes of N’Golo Kante was always going to garner interest from top sides.
And who needs a midfield restructure more than fallen giants Manchester United? Fred and Scott McTominay are good options, but at Manchester United, good options just don’t cut it. They need world-class options, and N’Golo Kante is indeed world-class.
Everybody knows the issues Manchester United has faced this season. Their midfield needs a complete rebuild with the departures of Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Paul Pogba coming to the end of this season. New boss Erik Ten Hag could do a lot worse than the diminutive midfielder.
Although he is not a long-term solution, he is a definite upgrade to what the club currently has. The signing of the dynamic and disciplined World Cup winner could be transformative for Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United side.
Especially with Frenkie de Jong being sounded out as a potential partner.
LIKELIHOOD 50%
This seems like a great deal for Man. United. If N’Golo Kante wants the move, he can probably push it through. The only issue I see would be Chelsea’s reluctance to sell such a significant player to a rival.
Particularly with the upcoming change of ownership. It would be a rough look if they came in and one of their first pieces of business was to sell a highly decorated player to a rival. I give this deal a 50/50 chance of getting over the line.
Comments
Kante is a very good player, but with increasing age and injury issues, there are better options out there. However, will those options (and kante come to that) want to be playing in the Euro Conference next season?
United should be looking towards Boubara Kamara, Ibrahim Sangare and Aurelin Tchouameni.