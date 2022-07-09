N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Miss Chelsea’s USA Preseason Tour

Chelsea have now flown out to the United States to begin their three stop preseason tour. While a very strong team was named to the traveling squad, two prominent names were omitted: N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The former PFA Player of the Year and the key backup midfielder had to stay back to due to their covid-19 vaccination status.
Current rules for entering the United States stipulate that only those with an exception or American citizens can enter the country if unvaccinated. Otherwise you have to be both vaccinated and boosted. At this time, it is unclear whether the duo have only received one dose of the the vaccine, or if they’re completely unvaccinated.
Both midfielders missed matches last season after having tested positive for the virus. Loftus-Cheek returned a positive COVID-19 test last August while Kante tested positive ahead of a Champions League group stage match against Juventus in September.
Here’s the traveling squad and the preseason tour listed out below:
16 July v Club America (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)
20 July v Charlotte FC (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)
23 July v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)
The Blues will spend a week training camp in LA before their first match, in Vegas. It’s too bad they have to go to such a dull, blah dreadful place like Charlotte, basically just New South Indianapolis. It’s like the same city at Indy but warmer and in a forest.
