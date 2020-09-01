Chelsea FC Star N’Golo Kante Wanted at Inter Milan

Could we have a Kante and Conte (read that aloud) reunion at Inter Milan? It’s possible, because according to the Daily Express, Chelsea midfield maestro N’Golo Kante is wanted by his former boss, who is currently the manager at Inter.
Kante was arguably the best player (if not him, then Eden Hazard) on a few Chelsea teams that achieved lots of glory. But he won’t come cheap, as Stamford Bridge has slapped an £80 million ($107m) price tag on him.
The Express report indicates that Frank Lampard isn’t interesting in selling, but that talks have taken place nonetheless. Chelsea have splashed the cash unlike any club in the world this summer, acquiring the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell already (along with Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr on a free), and Bayer Leverkusen scoring sensation Kai Havertz is set to arrive next.
The Havertz deal will be finalized soon, and when it is, it should be a record breaker for a German born player, and a Chelsea acquisition. The southwestern club could certainly use a cash infusion, as they’re going on a £200 million spending spree.
At age 29, and coming off an injury plagued season in which he didn’t contribute as much as he usually does, Chelsea might want to cash in on the Frenchman while they still can.
On the flip side, he’s still an extremely valuable player to the club, and he was handed the captain’s arm band for both the UCL loss and the preseason friendly in August.
The report states that Conte is also interested in two more Chelsea players, full-back Emerson Palmieri and striker Olivier Giroud.
