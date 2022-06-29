Neymar Strongly Advised to Make Chelsea Transfer by Thiago Silva

You have seen it trending on social media, the phrase “Neymar to Chelsea,” but can it actually happen? The world’s all-time most expensive player, the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar, has been linked as a potential transfer target for the southwest London club.
And at least one Chelsea player (also a Brazilian international by the way), Thiago Silva is openly advocating it. While saying he has no inside knowledge of the winger’s plans regarding his club future.
“He [Neymar] has to go to Chelsea,” Silva said to some members of the media while on holiday in his home country.
“If it happens, it would be the best possible thing. I hope it does materialize, but I don’t know anything about it.”
Chelsea have not signed a single new player this summer, but they are being strongly linked with all kinds of players these past couple weeks.
They are said to be closing in on a deal for another Brazilian forward, Leeds United man Raphinha, and are thought to be set to bid on Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.
So there will be some coming and goings in the forward group this summer, whether that includes Neymar or not.
In addition to being national compatriots, Silva played with Neymar at PSG previously, and the duo were coached by under current Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. So this isn’t just paper talk here- this thing might have some legs, should Stamford Bridge rapidly get their financial ducks in a row here.
Neymar joined PSG for a world record €222 million transfer in 2017, from FC Barcelona, so he’ll be very pricey. Chelsea would need to sell of a player or two from their attacking third.
However, now that the ownership change has been completed, and we’ve seen some shakeups in the front office, the transfer business will get rolling. Todd Boehly has very deep pockets and he’ll give Tuchel what he needs to get deals over the line.
