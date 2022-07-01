Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Neymar, Declan Rice

We’re in the off-season for club competition, most of the international play currently being staged are meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means?
It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Chelsea FC. Today we have a double shot of Chelsea transfer rumors, and you can find the first batch here.
We start the second batch with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, who was strongly advised by his national teammate Thiago Silvas to join Chelsea.
He wants out of PSG this summer, reports RMC, and the club could be amenable to letting the Brazilian forward go before his contract terminates in 2026.
The outlet states that Newcastle, Juventus and Manchester United (if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves) are all also keen.
As we learned earlier this week, Ronaldo is not leaving. Meanwhile AS claims that the player’s representation have already opened talks with Juve.
Neymar is still the world’s most expensive player, but he doesn’t seem to have a real place to fit in right now.
Elsewhere, West Ham won’t sanction the departure of stellar midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to The Daily Mirror.
Rice, 23, is priced at around £150m, which is essentially a way of saying ‘not for sale.’ The English international has been linked with a Chelsea return, and move to United, forever. And this is way beyond tedious and played out already.
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was reportedly willing to throw in striker Armando Broja and midfielder Ross Barkley as part of a potential swap deal, but the east London outfit are not going to budge on this.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
