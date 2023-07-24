The Summer Series, a collection of friendlies featuring some Premier League clubs with strong American ties, playing each other in the United States, provides a great opportunity for youngsters and fringe players to get some playing time. Chelsea FC manager Mauricio Pochettino explained that everyone in the squad who traveled to the USA will feature stateside at some point.

“You will see all of the players to play in this tournament and in pre-season,” the Argentine articulated.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United

Kickoff: Wed July 26, 8:15 pm, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Watch: Stream on Peacock, Sky Sports Main Event

“We arrived two weeks and a half ago and we need to feel all of the players and have the chance to play.

“Now is the opportunity. If they are here it’s because we want to see them and how they are going not only in training and to compete. That is a massive opportunity and now Fulham and then Newcastle and Dortmund. Of course, no worries, you will see all the players to play.”

So with that in mind, let’s took at who could be in Poch’s first team for the mid-week clash in Hotlanta

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United (Summer Series)

Kepa; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandes, Hall; Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Maatsen; Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

