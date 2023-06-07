Chelsea FC now have one less potential buyer for Christian Pulisic, as Newcastle United have reportedly ended their interest. That is according to The Athletic, who did an analysis of other potential options for the American. Manchester United, also thought to have previously been a potential destination, have dropped out of the running as well.

If Pulisic does stay in England this summer, Aston Villa has been linked as a possible option.



? Newcastle have already informed Chelsea that they are not interested in signing Christian Pulisic in this window. AC Milan are possible suitors. While there is a belief within the market that £20 million would be a reasonable price for Pulisic, the club is wary of setting any… pic.twitter.com/tt38FfY844 — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) June 7, 2023

Juventus are said to be leading the chase to land the American, while AC Milan and Napoli are understood to still be interested as well. Football.London has more here. We already looked at why Pulisic needs to leave Chelsea (the fact that he was 20th in minutes played this past season pretty much says it all) here.

We’ve also looked at potential destinations for Pulisic, and how he would fit, in each hypothetical scenario here. For the sake of the United States Men’s National Team, Pulisic needs to be playing regular first team minutes in a European big give league.

Stay tuned and watch this space, because the summer transfer window has only just started, and it is going to be awhile until we find out where Pulisic will be playing his football next.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories