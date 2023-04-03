Julian Nagelsmann Leading Candidate for Chelsea Manager Job

Now that Graham Potter has been sacked, who will replace him? Bruno Saltor, on a short-term caretaker basis, but the bigger picture has immediately come into focus- Julian Nagelsmann.

According to a report from transfer expert/reporter extraordinaire Fabrizio Romano, the German is in frame to sit in the Stamford Bridge hot seat next.

?? Julian Nagelsmann is the favorite candidate to replace Graham Potter as new Chelsea head coach, as reported yesterday. #CFC Nagelsmann was mentioned yesterday during internal discussions — Julian is considered a talented coach. Talks are ongoing to make best decision. pic.twitter.com/Y2QmqvoBTS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2023

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 8pm GMT, Tuesday April 4, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 35% Draw 28% Liverpool 37%

PL Form Guide: Chelsea LDWWL Liverpool FC LLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea 11th 38 pts Liverpool FC 8th 42 pts

If and when he takes the gig, he would become the third manager for the team this season, and second boss of German nationality. Thomas Tuchel, who just replaced Naglesmann at Bayern Munich, is obviously the other.

Welcome to the world of the coaching carousel. It’s a lot of the same names, recycled over and over, just in different places.

As for Chelsea Football Club, well the owner may have changed, but the short rope for their managers certainly hasn’t.

Todd Boehly did his best impersonation of Roman Abramovich, as he terminated Potter after giving him just seven months on the job.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea,” an official statement attributed to Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali reads.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead.

“We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

